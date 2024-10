Hezbollah hits Israel as displaced people bombed in Gaza

BEIRUT

Israeli security forces secure the area at the site of a drone strike near the northern Israeli town of Binyamina, on Oct. 13, 2024

Israel's military said a Hezbollah drone killed four soldiers at one of its northern bases Sunday, as it expanded its bombardments of Lebanon and troops battled militants across the border, meanwhile Gaza shelters housing diplaced people hit by Israeli strikes again.

The attack on a military training camp in Binyamina, near Haifa, was the deadliest such assault on an Israeli base since Sept. 23, when Israel increased its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Emergency services reported more than 60 wounded.

Authorities in Gaza, meanwhile, said the death toll from an Israeli strike Sunday on a school being used as a shelter for displaced people had risen to 15, including whole families, while a separate overnight strike on a hospital killed four.

And as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon's south, United Nations peacekeepers said they had again been in the firing line.

They said Israeli troops "forcibly" entered a U.N. position with two tanks, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the force to withdraw from the area.

Israel's military said a tank had backed into the U.N. post while under fire.

Hezbollah promises worse

Iran-backed Hezbollah said late Sunday that it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at the Binyamina camp, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of the major city of Haifa.

The strike was in response to Israeli attacks, including air strikes on Thursday that Lebanon's health ministry said killed at least 22 people in central Beirut.

In a later statement, Hezbollah warned Israel that "what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people".

An Israeli volunteer rescue service, United Hatzalah, said its teams in Binyamina assisted "over 60 wounded people" with injuries ranging from mild to critical.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets and drones into Israel for more than a year in support of Hamas militants in Gaza.

Since late September, however, its strikes have reached further into the country.

Israel's sophisticated air defenses have intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.

Defend this 'blessed land'

Israel's recent strikes have increasingly focused on areas beyond Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in southern Beirut, and Lebanon's south and east.

Israel said its air force hit "Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities" and other targets, while on the ground its soldiers "eliminated dozens" of fighters.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Israeli forces had "escalated their attacks" on southern Lebanon with "successive air strikes" pounding several border villages.

It later reported that an Israeli strike on Mayfadoun, near Nabatiyeh, in southern Lebanon, had killed five people and wounded one other.

Hezbollah said its forces clashed several times with Israeli troops who tried to "infiltrate" villages along the border.

Before the drone strike it had said it launched a salvo of rockets at a "base in southern Haifa".

The group later aired an audio recording of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah calling on fighters to "defend this holy and blessed land and this honourable people".

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike in south Beirut on September 27, and several other senior commanders of the movement have also been killed.

Israel's military said about 115 projectiles fired by Hezbollah had crossed into Israeli territory by Sunday afternoon.

A Hezbollah fighter was captured emerging from a tunnel in south Lebanon on Sunday, Israel's military said, the first such announcement since the start of the ground offensive.

'Shocking violations'

U.N. peacekeepers accused Israeli troops of breaking through a gate and entering one of their positions before dawn Sunday in south Lebanon, the latest of several incidents the UNIFIL mission has reported since Thursday.

Five Blue Helmets have so far been injured, provoking international condemnation.

"Two IDF (Israeli military) Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area, before leaving 45 minutes later, UNIFIL said.

The Israeli military later said a tank "backed several meters into a UNIFIL post" while "under fire" and attempting to evacuate injured soldiers.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu had called on the U.N. to move peacekeepers in southern Lebanon out of harm's way, after the mission rejected requests to abandon its positions.

The peacekeepers' presence had "the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields", said Netanyahu.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday said "attacks" against peacekeepers "may constitute a war crime".

UNIFIL, with about 9,500 troops, is in southern Lebanon under the longstanding U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulated that only the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

Three Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Sunday, the country's army said, when Israeli forces fired on military vehicles in the Marjayoun area.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, appealed to Tehran to support "a general de-escalation" in Lebanon and Gaza, his office said.

U.S. sending more air defenses

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli shelling had killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens more Sunday at a school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians in central Gaza's Nuseirat camp.

"The school was bombarded with a large volley of Israeli artillery, resulting in an initial death toll of 15 martyrs, including children, women and entire families, and 50 wounded," said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.

Israel's military said it was "looking into the reports".

Separately, the military said early Monday that it had carried out a strike targeting a "command and control centre, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Shuhadah Al-Aqsa' hospital."

Civil defense spokesman Bassal said the strike had killed four people and wounded many more, noting it was the seventh time an attack had hit the "tents for displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital".

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that a WHO-Palestine Red Crescent operation had managed to resupply two hospitals in northern Gaza.

"WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week," he posted on X.

Hamas sparked the war in Gaza with the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

The number includes hostages killed in captivity.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 42,000 people, the majority civilians, have been killed since Israel's military campaign began there. The U.N. considers these figures to be reliable.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 1,300 people since Sept. 23, according to official figures, including for Saturday.

That toll exceeds the entire Lebanese toll of 1,200 — mostly civilians — in the last Hezbollah-Israel war in 2006, when 160 people, mostly soldiers, died in Israel.

The Pentagon said it would deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system and its U.S. military crew to Israel to help the ally protect itself from potential Iranian attack.