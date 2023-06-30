Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

BATMAN
Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

According to local media, the largest issue now facing practically all areas of Türkiye where animal husbandry is practiced is the inability to find shepherds, despite the high salaries.

The inability to find a shepherd has become the biggest problem in almost all regions where livestock breeding is carried out in the country. The herd owners who say that they cannot even find a foreign shepherd, let alone a Turkish shepherd, are worried about the possible end of animal husbandry.

While there are dozens of job postings online for shepherds, Mehmet Emin Çelik, President of Batman Nomads Association, says that 40,000 Turkish Liras per month is paid to highland shepherds in the region, but they still have difficulty in finding shepherds.

“There are two types of shepherds, those who go to the plateau and those who work in livestock fattening. Shepherds who go to the plateau are paid over 40,000 liras per month, but it is still difficult to find them. There are no shepherds for livestock, and their salaries start at 20,000 liras. There is also no one who properly understands shepherding.”

Ali Yüce, who is looking for a shepherd for his farm in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, said insurance, accommodation and food are covered by the employers, yet it is still impossible to find someone who wants to be a shepherd.

Hasan Kılınç, president of Ankara Sheep and Goat Breeders’ Association, said that the shepherd problem in has been going on for the last five years.

“This problem also exists in the cattle and poultry sector. As for the ovine sector, we no longer have the opportunity to find local shepherds under these conditions. We will have to consume meat at much more expensive prices,” Kılınç warned.

TÜRKIYE Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

    Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

  2. Search continues for missing retired economist

    Search continues for missing retired economist

  3. Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

    Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

  4. Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

    Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

  5. Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

    Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Recommended
Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains

Japanese archaeologist unearths Hittite remains
Mother-daughter duo graduate together

Mother-daughter duo graduate together
Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater

Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater
First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake

First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake
Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş
American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu

American woman realizes childhood dream in Ordu
WORLD Weaker Putin is a greater danger: EUs Borrell

'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

ECONOMY Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

The rise in real estate prices in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir has changed the direction of home buyers. While Thrace has been the center of investment for the past two years, the provinces of the Black Sea region have also lined up

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.