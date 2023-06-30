Herd owners unable to find shepherds to employ

BATMAN

According to local media, the largest issue now facing practically all areas of Türkiye where animal husbandry is practiced is the inability to find shepherds, despite the high salaries.

The inability to find a shepherd has become the biggest problem in almost all regions where livestock breeding is carried out in the country. The herd owners who say that they cannot even find a foreign shepherd, let alone a Turkish shepherd, are worried about the possible end of animal husbandry.

While there are dozens of job postings online for shepherds, Mehmet Emin Çelik, President of Batman Nomads Association, says that 40,000 Turkish Liras per month is paid to highland shepherds in the region, but they still have difficulty in finding shepherds.

“There are two types of shepherds, those who go to the plateau and those who work in livestock fattening. Shepherds who go to the plateau are paid over 40,000 liras per month, but it is still difficult to find them. There are no shepherds for livestock, and their salaries start at 20,000 liras. There is also no one who properly understands shepherding.”

Ali Yüce, who is looking for a shepherd for his farm in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, said insurance, accommodation and food are covered by the employers, yet it is still impossible to find someone who wants to be a shepherd.

Hasan Kılınç, president of Ankara Sheep and Goat Breeders’ Association, said that the shepherd problem in has been going on for the last five years.

“This problem also exists in the cattle and poultry sector. As for the ovine sector, we no longer have the opportunity to find local shepherds under these conditions. We will have to consume meat at much more expensive prices,” Kılınç warned.