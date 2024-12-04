Henkel’s sales hit 5.5 billion euros in third quarter

Henkel’s sales hit 5.5 billion euros in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Henkel increased group sales to around 5.5 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024, corresponding to an organic growth of 3.3 percent.

“We achieved strong gross margins in the third quarter, which allowed us to continue the increased investments in our businesses and brands,” said Carsten Knobel, the CEO of Henkel.

In a statement on the company’s performance in the quarter, Henkel said it also made further progress in implementing its strategic growth agenda, intensifying its commitment to sustainability.

As part of this process, Henkel has developed a net-zero roadmap, which includes extended targets for reducing emissions across the entire value chain, the statement added.

“Our roadmap, which has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, outlines what we are doing to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. In order to reach this goal, we will be implementing a wide range of measures across the entire value chain,” Knobel explained.

Henkel’s adhesive technologies business unit achieved sales of 2.8 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024. This represents a nominal increase of 3.3 percent compared to a year prior.

In the consumer brands business unit, sales in the third quarter totaled 2.65 billion euros.

For fiscal 2024, Henkel expects organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent for the Group.

For adhesive technologies, organic sales growth is expected in the range of 2 to 4 percent, and for consumer brands, the company anticipates an organic sales increase of 3 to 5 percent.

