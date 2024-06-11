Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter

Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter

Henkel Group’s sales reached 5.3 billion euros in the first quarter, marking an organic growth of 3 percent, the company said in a statement.

Henkel had a “very good start to the year,” said Carsten Knobel, its CEO.

“In addition, we were able to complete the acquisitions of 'Seal for Life Industries' and 'Vidal Sassoon' in China faster than expected, which will further strengthen our businesses,” Knobel said, noting that in light of these developments they last week significantly raised the company’s sales and profitability forecasts for 2024.

Organic sales growth in Europe was 2.5 percent in the first quarter while sales in the IMEA region grew by 26.9 percent organically, and in the Asia-Pacific region, organic sales growth was 3.5 percent, the statement said.

The adhesive technologies business unit generated sales of 2.68 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024. In organic terms, sales increased by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The packaging business area benefited from the first signs of recovery in demand and achieved positive growth, according to Henkel.

In the consumer brands business unit, sales in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 2.6 billion euros, with organic sales increasing by 5.2 percent, said the statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel

Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel

    Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel

  2. EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

    EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

  3. Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

    Fidan meets Russian counterpart at BRICS summit

  4. Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

    Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate

  5. UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages

    UN 'shocked' at civilian toll of Israeli operation to free hostages
Recommended
Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field
Households spend most on rent, transport and food

Households spend most on rent, transport and food
Retail sales growth continues to lose momentum

Retail sales growth continues to lose momentum
Chiquita liable for financing Colombian paramilitaries: Jury

Chiquita liable for financing Colombian paramilitaries: Jury
Singapore Airline offers pay to victims of severe turbulence

Singapore Airline offers pay to victims of severe turbulence
Intel suspends expansion of factory plan in Israel

Intel suspends expansion of factory plan in Israel
WORLD EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

EU pushes to extend right to stay for Ukrainians to 2026

Brussels on Tuesday proposed that EU states extend the right of Ukrainian refugees to stay in the bloc for another year to March 2026, as Russia's war ravages their homeland.

ECONOMY Production starts at Senegals first offshore oil field

Production starts at Senegal's first offshore oil field

Senegal joined the club of oil-producing countries on Tuesday as Australian group Woodside Energy announced that production had started in the west African country's first offshore project.
SPORTS Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç reelected as Fenerbahçe president

Businessman Ali Koç was reelected as the president of Fenerbahçe following an election held at the club's ordinary general assembly on June 9.
﻿