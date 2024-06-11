Henkel’s revenue hits 5.3 billion euros in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Henkel Group’s sales reached 5.3 billion euros in the first quarter, marking an organic growth of 3 percent, the company said in a statement.

Henkel had a “very good start to the year,” said Carsten Knobel, its CEO.

“In addition, we were able to complete the acquisitions of 'Seal for Life Industries' and 'Vidal Sassoon' in China faster than expected, which will further strengthen our businesses,” Knobel said, noting that in light of these developments they last week significantly raised the company’s sales and profitability forecasts for 2024.

Organic sales growth in Europe was 2.5 percent in the first quarter while sales in the IMEA region grew by 26.9 percent organically, and in the Asia-Pacific region, organic sales growth was 3.5 percent, the statement said.

The adhesive technologies business unit generated sales of 2.68 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024. In organic terms, sales increased by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The packaging business area benefited from the first signs of recovery in demand and achieved positive growth, according to Henkel.

In the consumer brands business unit, sales in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 2.6 billion euros, with organic sales increasing by 5.2 percent, said the statement.