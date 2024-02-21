Henkel Türkiye plans more investments this year

ISTANBUL

Henkel Türkiye marking its 60th anniversary in the Turkish market, aims is to accelerate its growth in Türkiye further by increasing investments in 2024.

Henkel, which has recently made a 65-million-euro investment in the country, anticipates double-digit growth in both consumer products and adhesive technologies by the end of 2023, the company said in a statement.

With its approximately 1,000 employees, Henkel Türkiye conducts production at three locations in Türkiye: the Gebkim Adhesive Technologies Factory and the Tuzla Adhesive Technologies and Hair Care Products Factory in Istanbul, as well as the Ankara Consumer Brands Factory.

It launched its first facility in Türkiye in 1963 in Gebze.

Henkel Türkiye brands were consumed in 90 out of 100 households in the country over the past year, according to the statement.

Most of the 34 brands within the consumer brands and adhesive technologies business units continue to maintain a leading position or rank within the top 3 in their markets, said the company.

“For years, Türkiye has been among the top 10 countries contributing the most to Henkel's global growth.”

Henkel Türkiye has taken significant steps in sustainability, the statement added, noting that the raw materials and packaging materials used in the products are also sourced from sustainable sources.

The plant in Ankara became the first factory to implement rainwater harvesting in Turkey, while Henkel Türkiye has made the Tuzla Adhesive Technologies Factory carbon neutral, according to the statement.