Helicopter’s tail hits lighting pole in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A gendarme helicopter’s tail hit a lighting pole when it was trying to get into a parking position at an Istanbul airport on Dec. 31.

The accident took place at the Sabiha Gökçen Airport and police, fire brigades, and health professionals were dispatched to the scene following the accident.

There was no disruption in airport traffic due to the accident.

No casualties were reported, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said.