Heavy snowfall forces school closures in over 20 Turkish cities

ISTANBUL

Amid the anticipated cold spell and snowfall, daily life across more than 20 provinces in Türkiye has come to a standstill, prompting authorities to suspend educational activities.

With temperatures plunging below seasonal norms, heavy snowfall has paralyzed life in 25 cities, severing access to rural roads, while educational institutions in 23 provinces will remain closed on Feb. 7.

In Istanbul, the snow and sleet that commenced on Jan. 5 continue intermittently, with northern districts bearing the brunt of the wintry onslaught.

While the city's higher altitudes are blanketed in snow, meteorological projections indicate a transition to rainfall over the weekend.

In the neighboring province of Kocaeli, authorities have imposed a prohibition on scooters, motorcycles and delivery couriers from venturing onto the roads due to hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, in Düzce, snowfall that began earlier has accumulated to a depth of 50 centimeters in elevated areas.

In Bartın, snow depth has reached an imposing 80 centimeters in higher altitudes, while the city center remains under a 20-centimeter layer of snow.

Reports indicated that over 1,000 village roads across the Black Sea region have become impassable.

In the interior highlands of the Eastern Black Sea and the precipitous slopes of Eastern Anatolia, a substantial avalanche risk looms, prompting authorities to issue cautionary advisories.

Conversely, in the southern province of Antalya, nighttime temperatures have dipped below freezing, compelling local farmers to maintain vigilant nocturnal watch over their greenhouses. To safeguard their crops from frost damage, they meticulously oversee their produce throughout the night.