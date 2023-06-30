Heavy rainfalls hit country’s northwest

ANKARA 
As thunderstorms and rain continue to batter the country’s northwest, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a “yellow alert” for eight provinces, warning people of possible traffic disruptions amid the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to the latest weather predictions of the bureau, local strong thunderstorms are expected today around the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli, Sakarya, Düzce, Zonguldak and Bartın, and in the northern and Anatolian sides of Istanbul. Local showers and thunderstorms are also expected in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ and the south of Edirne.

The bureau warned that citizens must exercise caution and take preventative measures against adverse events such as flash floods, flooding, lightning, hail, short-term storms and transportation disruptions.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Governor’s Office made a statement on its social media account and warned of heavy rainfall.

In the statement, officials warned that rainy weather will be especially effective in the north and Asian sides of Istanbul.

“According to the latest meteorological data, it is estimated that there will be thunderstorms in the north and Asian side of Istanbul on Thursday, June 29. Caution should be taken against precipitation, which is expected to be effective until evening hours,” the statement read.

The coastal parts of the Mediterranean region are likely to experience partly cloudy and clear weather, with showers and thundershowers to be witnessed around the inland parts of the eastern Mediterranean and the Taurus mountains of the western Mediterranean.

