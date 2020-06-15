Heavy rain damages Istanbul’s historical wall

  • June 15 2020 14:09:00

Heavy rain damages Istanbul’s historical wall

ISTANBUL
Heavy rain damages Istanbul’s historical wall

Heavy rains on June 14 caused some rocks at Istanbul’s historical walls to collapse in Fatih district, damaging vehicles passing by them, with no casualties.

Police, firefighters and municipal teams were sent to the area upon notification after the rocks of the 1,600-year-old walls in the city’s peninsula collapsed onto two cars.

Municipal teams started to clean the stones while firefighters pulled lanes and closed the street to traffic.

Puddles formed on the streets due to the downpour, which continued throughout the night.

Initially commissioned to be built by Constantine the Great in the 5th century A.D., Istanbul’s ancient walls took their final form with adjustments conducted over time.

The elaborate system of double walls and tunnels saved Constantinople, as the city was known then, and the Byzantine Empire with it from sieges.

Many portions of the ancient walls still stand while other sections have crumbled.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  2. Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

    Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

  3. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  4. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  5. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate
Recommended
Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’

Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’
Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM

Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM
National sailors back in waters after pandemic break

National sailors back in waters after pandemic break
Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 90.1 billion Turkish liras (some $14 billion) in January-May, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry reported on June 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.