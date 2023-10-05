Heavy rain causes floods, landslides in Rize

RİZE
Relentless rainfall over the past few days has wreaked havoc in several districts of the northeastern city of Rize, leading to floods and landslides.

The downpour, which persisted for 48 hours in Güneysu, Çayeli, Pazar, Ardeşen, Fındıklı, Çamlıhemşin and Hemşin districts, severely disrupted daily life before escalating into a dire situation.

Masses of soil, trees and debris dislodged from slopes inundated roads and blocked access to 23 villages in the affected areas. Rescue teams are still working to clear the debris and pave the way for transportation. However, their efforts are hampered by the ongoing rain.

In addition to the road blockages, power outages struck many villages. Numerous homes were submerged, while agricultural lands suffered substantial losses due to the flooding.

The torrential rain also took a toll on vehicles, submerging many and rendering them inoperable.

Authorities have issued warnings, urging residents to exercise caution in the wake of the ongoing rains.

