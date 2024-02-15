Heavy downpour prompts school closures in Şanlıurfa

Schools across the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa remained closed yesterday as a result of heavy downpours inundating the region, following warnings issued by meteorologists about potential flooding.

The decision to suspend classes was made by the governor's office after meteorologists had cautioned about the likelihood of intense rainfall and subsequent floods in several eastern provinces, including Şanlıurfa.

The decision came in the wake of similar weather-related disruptions in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, where heavy rains on the previous day caused widespread flooding, resulting in the death of a resident in the Kepez district.

The deluge intensified during the night causing water accumulation on roads, making it challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles to move. Some rural neighborhoods witnessed flooding in homes and businesses.

In the city center, water pooled in several underpasses, disrupting traffic flow. Amidst the chaos, tragedy struck as the lifeless body of an unidentified person was found in a submerged vehicle within one of the passages.

The inclement weather also caused transportation delays in various areas, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend classes in five central districts for a day.

Experts are linking these sudden weather changes to the effects of global warming. With 2024 projected to be the hottest year on record and this month marking the hottest February to date, they warn of the necessity to take precautions against unpredictable rainfall patterns and potential agricultural losses.

Murat Türkeş, a professor from Boğaziçi University, emphasized the escalating temperatures, stating, "Not only air but also sea surface temperatures are increasing, and it is difficult to reverse this trend. In a changing climate, we cannot expect any season to be the same as before."

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen echoed similar concerns, highlighting the correlation between above-average temperatures and heavy rainfall. "We will likely experience more of these disasters this year, as seen in Antalya," he cautioned.