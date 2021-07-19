Heatwave to hit Turkey during Eid holidays

A heatwave is expected to hit Turkey during Eid al-Adha, a four-day holiday that is set to take place between July 20 and July 23 this year, a meteorologist has warned.

According to the latest figures, the temperature across the Marmara, Aegean, eastern Mediterranean, and certain parts of Central Anatolia will be around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal averages.

Noting that Turkey is currently under the influence of the Basra low pressure with Monsoon extension, meteorologist Güven Özdemir warned that the air temperature would increase in the coming days.

“This low pressure, which takes effect in the summer months, increases the temperature and evaporation. Therefore, the humidity rate in Istanbul is around 90 percent. The temperature will peak as of July 19,” Özdemir said.

While thermometers show 35 degrees Celsius, the temperature felt due to humidity will rise to 40 degrees Celsius, Özdemir added.

Stating that the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in Ankara and the Central Anatolia region on July 20, Özdemir underlined that the temperature felt throughout the Turkish capital might reach 43 degrees.

“I advise citizens not to go out between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the second day (July 21) of the Eid al-Adha,” he noted, adding that those who have chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease should be very careful.

The meteorologist noted that the weather might cool at the end of the holiday and that there might even be precipitation in the Black Sea and Marmara regions.

Warning that heavy rains may be seen in some regions that might lead to floods similar to the Black Sea province of Rize, Özdemir warned authorities and citizens to always be prepared against such unexpected weather conditions.

Özdemir recommended residents wearing a hat and even have an umbrella when going out and be careful against sunstroke and consume plenty of water to stay hydrated.

