Heat wave leaves Istanbul dams at lowest in 9 years

As the relentless heatwave grips the country, Istanbul is facing a critical situation in terms of water supply, with the water level in dams dropping to its lowest level in the past nine years, according to data from the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ).

As of Aug. 6, the occupancy rate in the dams supplying water to Istanbul stands at a worrisome 36.21 percent. This marks a significant decline from last year's rate of 65.29 percent and is the lowest level recorded in the past decade.

İSKİ's data reveals a downward trend in water levels over the years. In 2021, the occupancy rate was 66.14 percent, while it was 56.04 percent in 2020, 67.08 percent in 2019, 71.8 percent in 2018, 69.78 percent in 2017, 60.75 percent in 2016, and 76.93 percent in 2015.

Aerial images captured by drones showcasing the dams' current state depict a visible decrease in water levels and the formation of cracks in the surrounding soil. The situation has raised concerns among authorities and the public alike.

The drop in water levels has been attributed to the ongoing heatwave that has been affecting Türkiye. The sweltering temperatures have not only taken a toll on the well-being of residents but have also exacerbated the water supply issue.

Among the dams supplying water to Istanbul, Alibey Dam has reached a critical low, with a water occupancy rate of just 17.34 percent.

Similarly, Pabuçdere Dam's rate stands at 4.26, Kazandere Dam at 7.66 percent, percent, Büyükçekmece Dam at 16.37 percent, Sazlıdere Dam at 19.62 percent and Terkos Dam at 22.26 percent.

