Heat wave expected to grip country, trigger air pollution

ISTANBUL
A heat wave originating from Algeria is set to sweep across the nation starting Jan. 6, with high pressure extending over a vast area, potentially leading to widespread air pollution.

While the weather will predominantly remain dry, sunny and calm across the country throughout the week, air temperatures will soar 6-7 degrees Celsius over seasonal norms due to the heat wave.

Experts warn that the air pollution accompanying the heat wave could lead to a range of health issues, including headaches, fatigue and coughing, urging individuals to take precautions.

The high-pressure system is expected to last for eight to 10 days, preventing the air from purifying and leading to a dry period with no precipitation in some regions of the country.

Meanwhile, haze and fog are predicted to take hold of the country’s central and eastern regions, coupled with ice and frost in certain areas.

In the megacity of Istanbul, temperatures are predicted to reach around 14 degrees as the southwestern breeze intensifies its influence. In the western city of İzmir, on the other hand, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 9 to 18 degrees across the week.

The capital city of Ankara is forecast to experience hazy weather throughout the week, with temperatures ranging from 1 to 13 degrees. The Mediterranean province of Antalya will witness partly cloudy and mild weather, with temperatures reaching 19 degrees across the province toward the end of the week.

