Heart of Turkish art history reopens

  • December 29 2020 09:15:00

ANKARA
The Ankara State Art and Sculpture Museum, home to some of the most valuable works of Turkish art history, reopened after a year-long restoration with a ceremony on Dec. 28.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 4,440 artworks have been brought back to the country in the last 18 years.

“We support all kinds of quality works that will add additional value to the cultural and artistic life of our country and increase the diversity in this field,” Erdoğan said during his speech.

With a total of 3,629 pieces in its inventory, the museum’s collection takes visitors on a journey through the changes in the artistic understandings and the impact of major historical events on Turkey’s visual arts from the end of the 19th century to the present day.

The collection in the museum is one of the most important archives of Turkey’s artistic history spanning over a century and was created using the works recognized at State Art and Sculpture exhibitions as well as transfers, purchases and donations from public institutions and organizations.

The collection consists of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, original prints, Turkish decorative artworks and photographs.

