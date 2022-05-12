Hearing-impared man becomes mechanical engineer

ISTANBUL

Despite being born with a hearing loss, Mustafa Emre Biçici did not lose his love of reading, continued learning lessons by taking notes from his friends at school and made his dream come true of becoming a mechanical engineer.

On graduating from the Mechanical Engineering Department, he called his mother first. “We cried together,” the 28-year-old said.

May 10-16 is the Disability Week, accepted in 1982 by the U.N. in 192 member countries. More than 2.5 million disabled people are registered in Turkey’s national disability data system alone. Approximately 836,000 people are hearing impaired. However, this number is higher with many unregistered ones.

Biçici was just 8 months old when his hearing loss was first noticed and was soon introduced to his first hearing aid device. He also underwent special training for speech and hearing for years. His mother also sent him to a camp on a summer vacation.

Inspired by his uncle, who is an academic, he decided to become a mechanical engineer.

After finishing vocational high school, Biçici graduated from Marmara University’s two-year Mechanical Engineering Department, ranking fifth, and was transferred to Sakarya University.

Biçici, who also worked while studying at the university, now works in a textile company. “I went abroad during this process. I developed my self-confidence. I learned English and traveled to many places in Europe. I think that Erasmus staff should be opened for disabled people. This is very important,” he says.

Device regulations required

Muammer Ay, the president of the Federation of the Hearing Impaired, expressed that they want regulation for hearing aid.

“Currently, the biggest problem of hearing-impaired people is hearing aids. Their price starts from about 6,000 Turkish Liras. However, the state support is 1,100 liras. Cochlear implants cost about 30,000 euros. If domestic production starts, the cost will decrease,” he said.