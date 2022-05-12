Hearing-impared man becomes mechanical engineer

  • May 12 2022 07:00:00

Hearing-impared man becomes mechanical engineer

ISTANBUL
Hearing-impared man becomes mechanical engineer

Despite being born with a hearing loss, Mustafa Emre Biçici did not lose his love of reading, continued learning lessons by taking notes from his friends at school and made his dream come true of becoming a mechanical engineer.

On graduating from the Mechanical Engineering Department, he called his mother first. “We cried together,” the 28-year-old said.

May 10-16 is the Disability Week, accepted in 1982 by the U.N. in 192 member countries. More than 2.5 million disabled people are registered in Turkey’s national disability data system alone. Approximately 836,000 people are hearing impaired. However, this number is higher with many unregistered ones.

Biçici was just 8 months old when his hearing loss was first noticed and was soon introduced to his first hearing aid device. He also underwent special training for speech and hearing for years. His mother also sent him to a camp on a summer vacation.

Inspired by his uncle, who is an academic, he decided to become a mechanical engineer.

After finishing vocational high school, Biçici graduated from Marmara University’s two-year Mechanical Engineering Department, ranking fifth, and was transferred to Sakarya University.

Biçici, who also worked while studying at the university, now works in a textile company. “I went abroad during this process. I developed my self-confidence. I learned English and traveled to many places in Europe. I think that Erasmus staff should be opened for disabled people. This is very important,” he says.

Device regulations required

Muammer Ay, the president of the Federation of the Hearing Impaired, expressed that they want regulation for hearing aid.

“Currently, the biggest problem of hearing-impaired people is hearing aids. Their price starts from about 6,000 Turkish Liras. However, the state support is 1,100 liras. Cochlear implants cost about 30,000 euros. If domestic production starts, the cost will decrease,” he said.

TURKEY Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

    Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

  2. First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

    First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

  3. German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

    German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

  4. Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

    Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

  5. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August
Recommended
Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ
Turkey condemns attack in Congo

Turkey condemns attack in Congo
Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting

Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting
Rise in dolphin deaths may be due to Ukraine war: Scientists

Rise in dolphin deaths may be due to Ukraine war: Scientists
Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour
Turkey to print own e-passports by August

Turkey to print own e-passports by August
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Apple on May 10 put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the iPhone.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.