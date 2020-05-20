Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread

  • May 20 2020 12:35:00

Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread

ANKARA
Health minister warns of ‘butterfly effect’ of virus spread

Any complacency in the fight against the coronavirus may have serious consequences for the entire country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has warned, referring to the “butterfly effect.”

“A small event may trigger a chain of events as the spread of the coronavirus, which generated from China’s Wuhan, to the entire world,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

There is a small probability that the same could happen and affect the entire country, he added.

“Risks remain. Let’s adhere to the measures [taken to curb the spread of COVID-19],” Koca said.

Several incidents reported in the different parts of the country offer evidence to substantiate the health minister’s warning.

In the Islahiye district of the southern province of Gaziantep, at least 47 people have been put under quarantine after paying a visit to a man at his home.

The 63-year-old man fell ill following an angiography operation in a local hospital. He was hospitalized after he suffered from chest pain and coughing.

It emerged that the man had COVID-19. However, dozens of people had already visited the man at his home after he was discharged from the hospital following the operation to offer their get well wishes.

Health teams tracked the individuals, who contacted the man, and decided to put 47 people under quarantine.

In a similar event in the eastern province of Van, a man, who traveled from another city to Van’s Edremit district, to visit his bothers’ family, who died of a heart attack, to offer condolences, initially passed the virus on to at least 12 people from the same household.

The local health teams also found that two more people, who attended the funeral, contracted COVID-19. The entire neighborhood, where these two people live, was placed under quarantine.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

    Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

  2. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  3. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  4. False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

    False killer whales spotted in Aegean Sea first time in decades

  5. More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory

    More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory
Recommended
Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea
Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib

Turkey, Russia hold 12th joint patrol in Idlib
Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities

Turkey freezes assets of two Libyan investment entities
Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Turkey, Moldova sign medical aid agreement

Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

Turkish consumer confidence index improves in May

Ankara condemns Greek Parliaments statement

Ankara condemns Greek Parliament's statement
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.