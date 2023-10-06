Health minister unveils upcoming launch of ‘gray code’ application

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has revealed that the "gray code" application, designed to prevent violence in healthcare settings, is set to be launched imminently.

The system represents a proactive approach to address potential threats before they escalate into violent incidents, thus ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

The "gray code" application serves as a preemptive measure, intervening before a "white code" is enacted, which is a protocol triggered by violent incidents within medical facilities, reported via landline phones, prompting a formal judicial process.

"With a simpler intervention, the need for a white code can be reduced, and most violent incidents can be prevented before they even pass that threshold. A solution that will prevent the violent tendency from turning into violent behavior," Koca wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 4.

The minister reassured the public that the existing white code application will continue to operate alongside the new system. Koca outlined the process, explaining that when a "gray code" is activated, hospital security and hospital police will promptly intervene.

"The hospital police notify the center of an incident that will require a white code, an incident that is likely to turn into violence. Law enforcement will be on standby," he elaborated.

Koca also confirmed that the teams from both the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry have worked to thoroughly review all potential scenarios. Currently, they await the completion of the software necessary to initiate the gray code application, he added.