Health minister rules out lockdowns amid Eris subvariant rise

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has dismissed the possibility of imposing lockdown measures in response to the increasing cases of EG.5, a new COVID-19 subvariant unofficially nicknamed Eris.

"We can say that the number of patients increased during this period. But hospitalization rates are quite low. There is no need to panic," Koca told the media after a cabinet meeting held on Sept. 26.

Regarding the characteristics of the Eris variant, the minister explained that it exhibits lower infectivity, but higher contagiousness compared to previous strains.

"We follow the effects and changes of all mutations. No new measures are required for the Eris subvariant. We know the disease very well now, and there is nothing to worry about," he asserted. "There are no restrictions and closures that remind us of the old times."

The minister further called upon citizens to adhere to established health guidelines, stating, "Our citizens are aware that those who fall ill [should] isolate themselves and avoid public spaces, while individuals at risk should take measures to safeguard their health and steer clear of crowded environments."

Previously, Koca had announced that the Eris variant had been detected in nine individuals who had international contacts and were located within the same province.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the presence of the Eris variant in over 50 countries, including China, South Korea, Canada, the United States, Portugal, Spain, and Singapore.