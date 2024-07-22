Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party raided

Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party raided

ISLAMABAD
Headquarters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khans party raided

Pakistan police raided the headquarters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party Monday, a week after the military-backed government vowed to ban the political movement.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw the headquarters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sealed off by police, who led a number of party workers into waiting vans.

Pakistani media initially reported party chairman Gohar Ali Khan, a barrister, was among those taken away.

However, an official at Islamabad Police, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP that they had not arrested him.

The official confirmed the arrest of Raoof Hassan, a founding member of the party and head of its press department.

"Raoof Hasan was arrested but the police did not arrest Gohar Ali Khan," the police official said.

The government's information minister said last week it would ban Khan's PTI, just days after the Supreme Court made a crucial ruling in the party's favour that dealt a huge blow to the government.

Candidates loyal to Khan won the most seats in February elections but were kept from power by an alliance of usually feuding parties, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the key backing of the powerful military.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent

Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent

    Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent

  2. Economic board discusses climate crisis measures

    Economic board discusses climate crisis measures

  3. Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

    Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

  4. Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Jolie, Leigh

    Toronto Film Festival lineup includes movies from Jolie, Leigh

  5. Tablet offers new perspective on Bronze Age

    Tablet offers new perspective on Bronze Age
Recommended
US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction
US Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination bid

US Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination bid
Plane crashes in Nepal with 18 dead, pilot sole survivor

Plane crashes in Nepal with 18 dead, pilot sole survivor
Trash balloons from N Korea hit Souths presidential compound

Trash balloons from N Korea hit South's presidential compound
Netanyahu to rally US Congress support amid tensions with Biden

Netanyahu to rally US Congress support amid tensions with Biden
Kamala Harris attacks Trump in electrifying rally

Kamala Harris attacks Trump in electrifying rally
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU climate monitor
WORLD US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

US Senator Menendez to resign after corruption conviction

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez announced on Tuesday that he will resign next month, following his recent conviction on bribery and corruption charges.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿