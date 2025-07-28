Head of Shaolin Temple removed over embezzlement

HENAN. China
The head of the Chinese temple known as the birthplace of kung fu will be disrobed for "extremely" bad behavior, Beijing's top Buddhist authority said Monday, after allegations of embezzlement saw him placed under investigation.

The Shaolin Temple said on July 27 that Abbot Shi Yongxin, known as the "CEO monk" for establishing dozens of companies abroad, was suspected of "embezzling project funds and temple assets."

The monastery said Shi had "seriously violated Buddhist precepts," including by allegedly engaging in "improper relationships" with multiple women.

In response, the Buddhist Association of China, overseen by the ruling Communist Party, said Monday it would cancel Shi's certificate of ordination.

"Shi Yongxin's actions are of an extremely bad nature, seriously undermining the reputation of the Buddhist community, hurting the image of monks," the association said in an online statement.

The association "firmly supports the decision to deal with Shi Yongxin in accordance with the law."

Shi had previously been accused by former monks of embezzling money from a temple-run company, maintaining a fleet of luxury cars and fathering children with multiple women.

China's government exercises authority over the appointment of religious leaders, and "improper" conduct is often grounds for removal from office.

