HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair

  • July 03 2022 15:17:00

HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair

ANKARA 
HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Mithat Sancar said his party is open to the idea of a joint presidential candidate with other opposition parties for the next presidential elections if the talks would be “transparent.”

The HDP held its 5th congress in the capital Ankara on July 3.

“Our stance on the presidential election is clear. We are open to negotiations and the idea of a joint candidate, in case of transparent negotiations in front of the public,” he said in his opening remarks.

But if they do not receive a response to this call, they will seriously consider the option to enter the elections with their own candidate, he said adding that the HDP’s goal is to get to at least the second round.

HDP’s co-chair Pervin Buldan, for her part, said her party will not cooperate with the opposition parties if their sole aim is to win the next elections.

“HDP will not be a bridge in any political calculation made just to cross the river. We say, ‘There is another way’,” she said.

“That way is the third way that HDP resolutely defends. And this is the democratic alliance that we will move forward with all the democratic forces and which we call Türkiye’s democracy alliance,” Buldan stated.

For this, it is vital to bring political and social representation to the parliament with the widest participation, for the construction of a strong democracy and for the conclusion of a new rights-based social contract, she said.

“First of all, we will make a pluralist, democratic constitution that guarantees the rights of all peoples, identities, equal citizenship, equality and freedom of women, together with the alliance of democracy,” she added.

Co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar run for elections to chair the party again in line with the decision taken by the Party’s Reconciliation Commission.

 

politics,

TÜRKIYE Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 29th anniversary

Victims of Sivas Massacre remembered on 29th anniversary
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  2. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  3. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

  4. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  5. Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol

    Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol
Recommended
Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol

Leaders of the six opposition parties meet for coalition protocol
Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP

Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP
Turkish Parliament to go to recess

Turkish Parliament to go to recess
Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader
İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries

İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries
CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria
WORLD Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

The minimum wage in Türkiye has been increased by 30 percent in a midyear adjustment to a net of 5,500 Turkish Liras (around $300), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on July 1.

SPORTS Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament.