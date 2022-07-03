HDP open to joint presidential candidate in case of transparent negotiations: co-chair

ANKARA

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Mithat Sancar said his party is open to the idea of a joint presidential candidate with other opposition parties for the next presidential elections if the talks would be “transparent.”

The HDP held its 5th congress in the capital Ankara on July 3.

“Our stance on the presidential election is clear. We are open to negotiations and the idea of a joint candidate, in case of transparent negotiations in front of the public,” he said in his opening remarks.

But if they do not receive a response to this call, they will seriously consider the option to enter the elections with their own candidate, he said adding that the HDP’s goal is to get to at least the second round.

HDP’s co-chair Pervin Buldan, for her part, said her party will not cooperate with the opposition parties if their sole aim is to win the next elections.

“HDP will not be a bridge in any political calculation made just to cross the river. We say, ‘There is another way’,” she said.

“That way is the third way that HDP resolutely defends. And this is the democratic alliance that we will move forward with all the democratic forces and which we call Türkiye’s democracy alliance,” Buldan stated.

For this, it is vital to bring political and social representation to the parliament with the widest participation, for the construction of a strong democracy and for the conclusion of a new rights-based social contract, she said.

“First of all, we will make a pluralist, democratic constitution that guarantees the rights of all peoples, identities, equal citizenship, equality and freedom of women, together with the alliance of democracy,” she added.

Co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar run for elections to chair the party again in line with the decision taken by the Party’s Reconciliation Commission.