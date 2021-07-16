HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation

  • July 16 2021 15:50:17

HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation

ANKARA
HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation

Former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu has returned to the Turkish Parliament following a Constitutional Court verdict which said his rights were violated when convicted and stripped of his immunity.

During the parliament’s General Assembly on July 16, Gergerlioğlu’s return was announced after a local court sent a summary of proceedings to the Justice Ministry for the retrial of the opposition lawmaker.

Gergerlioğlu was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for “spreading terrorist propaganda” after he retweeted a 2016 news article about a call for peace made by the illegal PKK group. An appeals court confirmed the conviction, saying he was “owning” and “legitimizing” the PKK by sharing the link, which included a photograph of members of the group. He was jailed in early April 2021 after this conviction.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

Gergerlioğlu had applied to the Constitutional Court on grounds that his rights were violated. The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court on July 1 mentioned the decision on the violation of rights of Gergerlioğlu, demanding his release.

The Constitutional Court unanimously decided that Gergerlioğlu’s “right to be elected and engage in political activities” and “the right to personal freedom and security” were violated in line with Article 67 of the constitution. He was released from prison on July 6.

According to Article 83/2 of the Turkish Constitution, parliament must decide to abolish the parliamentary immunity of deputies before legal proceedings can continue against lawmakers, the court said in the summary of proceeding it sent to the ministry.

constituonal court,

TURKEY HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation

HDP MP returns to parliament after verdict on rights violation
MOST POPULAR

  1. New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

    New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

  2. Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

    Turkey’s longest, most iconic train journey resumes after virus shutdown

  3. Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

    Reinstating restrictions not necessary, says health minister

  4. Investigation launched into mass flamingo deaths in drying lake

    Investigation launched into mass flamingo deaths in drying lake

  5. President Erdoğan inaugurates July 15 Democracy Museum

    President Erdoğan inaugurates July 15 Democracy Museum
Recommended
AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent

AKP, MHP agree to lower election threshold to 5 percent
No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan

No one can trivialize nation’s glorious struggle of July 15: Erdoğan 
Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers

Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers
Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener
CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church
MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance

MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance
WORLD Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends - with disagreements

Welcoming Angela Merkel to the White House for a final time, President Joe Biden renewed his concerns to the German chancellor on July 15 about a major, nearly complete Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline but said they agreed Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
ECONOMY EU forces pace on carbon cuts, challenges others to follow

EU forces pace on carbon cuts, challenges others to follow

The European Union is using its heft as a wealthy trade bloc of half a billion consumers to set the global pace of climate change action, challenging others to match the ambitions of its latest carbon cutting plans.
SPORTS Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Beşiktaş sign forward Kenan Karaman on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş signed forward Kenan Karaman on July 15 on a free transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf.