HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

  • May 12 2020 15:33:00

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

ANKARA
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and İYİ (Good) Party have gotten into a debate over “alliances” made in the 2019 local elections, as both parties either directly or indirectly endorsed the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidates. 

The debate ignited after former HDP MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder said in an interview that the HDP “had given ideas” to the nationalist opposition party’s members for the 2019 local election campaign. 

Last month, İYİ Party chair Meral Akşener said her party sees the HDP equivalent to “the PKK, the terrorist organization,” when asked about her party’s view on the HDP, which is popular in the country’s southeast. 
 
When asked about Akşener’s comments in an interview with independent news site Medyascope, Önder said, “A political party, which sent an envoy to us and asked, ‘Who should we work with? How should we do it?’ cannot tell us which direction we are taking. I am talking about İYİ Party.”

Replying to Önder’s comments, Akşener criticized his remarks and said that at all rallies of the HDP, the party held posters of Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the illegal PKK who is serving a life sentence in jail.

“The PKK is a separatist armed organization, in principle, we are clear as the İYİ Party. It is impossible for us to come together with the PKK, FETÖ, ISIL, al-Qaeda, PYD/YPG structures, or with any such organization, regardless of whether it is legal-illegal, that respects the PKK,” she said in an interview on May 11.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy chair İzzet Ulvi Yönter said Önder’s remarks were a “confession” that the HDP had “links” to İYİ Party.

In the local elections last year, İYİ Party officially endorsed the CHP’s candidates, while the HDP announced in January that it was not going to nominate mayoral candidates for seven major municipalities, including Istanbul, İzmir and Ankara, in Turkey’s March 31 local elections, a move interpreted as a de facto cooperation with the other opposition parties.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16

    Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16

  2. Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

    Turkey slams joint statement by five nations on east Med Sea, Libya

  3. Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

    Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

  4. Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

    Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks

Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks
President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign 
Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

Turkish parliament extends ban on visitors due to coronavirus

WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

Virus performance may open doors for auto industry: Expert

As the European automotive market resumes production amid uncertain demand due to coronavirus, Turkey is well-positioned to emerge from the crisis with less damage and to draw more export orders, according to an industry leader.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.