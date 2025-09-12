HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

ISTANBUL
KFC is preparing to make a comeback in Türkiye after an eight-month hiatus, with local foodservice group HD Holding taking over operations.

 

The move follows years of franchise turbulence that saw the brand change hands four times in 12 years.

 

HD Holding — known for its HD İskender, Pidem and Makarnam chains — announced it has signed a franchise agreement to operate KFC in Türkiye, with the first outlets expected to open by late 2025.

 

The return comes after U.S.-based Yum! Brands, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, terminated its franchise agreements with İş Gıda A.Ş., the operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye, on Jan. 8, 2025.

 

Yum! cited İş Gıda’s failure to meet the company’s operational standards despite months of engagement to resolve key issues. The termination affected 283 KFC and 254 Pizza Hut locations, many of which closed as supplies ran out.

 

İş Gıda disputed the claims, calling the termination unilateral and filing a lawsuit against Yum! Brands. The dispute left KFC absent from the Turkish market for nearly a year.

 

With the new partnership, KFC is expected to resume operations in Türkiye in 2025, marking a fresh chapter for the brand in one of its key emerging markets.

