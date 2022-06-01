Haydarpaşa Station offers big surprises

ISTANBUL

An important discovery has been made during the excavations in the Haydarpaşa Train Station in Istanbul’s Kadıköy neighborhood. A burial monument from the late Hellenistic period, which is a first for Istanbul, has been unearthed.

Archaeologist Rahmi Asal, director of the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, said, “It is an incredible find, a great surprise for Istanbul. Unfortunately, we do not have much data from the Hellenistic period. Especially in architecture and tombs, we know very little. Therefore, we are faced with a particularly important find. Istanbul’s history is being rewritten.”

Archaeological excavations, which started in 2018 on an area of approximately 300,000 square meters at the Haydarpaşa Train Station, are about to come to an end. The latest discovery was made as 90 percent of works have been completed.

The find was a first in the excavation area, where many historical structures and items, dating back to a term between the Antiquity and Republican Period, have been unearthed since the day the works started.

A burial monument from the Late Hellenistic Period, has been found in the area, which is named the north-west port of the city of Chalcedon in ancient sources.

“From the beginning of the work, both architectural remains and other archaeological finds have been unearthed. We already knew that we were carrying out excavation work at a very important spot. In the sources, this region is mentioned as the north-west port of Chalcedon,” Asal said, speaking about the excavations.

Stating that when they started the excavations, there was an architectural ruin that they saw between the platforms, Asal continued:

“We defined this architectural relic as a Hellenistic remnant because of the small finds around it and its architectural features fit that time. We were not sure about its exact period. We thought that it might be a burial monument, as a similar example was found in 1987 in Kadıköy’s Altıyol area.”

“Later, as the excavations progressed, the architectural structure was revealed once the platforms had also removed. We unearthed a new find about five days ago. A tomb dating to the Late Hellenistic Period was uncovered. Since the tomb also contains finds, it provides very clear periodical data. We were able to clarify the date of the tomb thanks to the terracotta bottles, placed in it as burial gifts.”

“This is a tomb from the Late Hellenistic Period and an incredible find for Istanbul, a huge surprise. Unfortunately, we do not have much data from the Hellenistic Period. Especially since there are very few architectural remains and tombs. Therefore, this is an especially important find.”

“The history of Istanbul is being rewritten, as metro and Marmaray excavations continue. The Istanbul Archaeological Museums have been changing the history of the city for 20 years.”

Stating that they had mostly completed the excavation, Asal said, “Work in the area still continues under a new project. If different spots are not to be excavated, we have completed 90 percent of the excavation, or even more in this project. We continue the excavations in two-to-three main spots. This is one of them. An archaeology park and one or two museums can be built in this area when the works are finished.”