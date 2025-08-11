HAVELSAN Integrates AI into combat system to enhance naval efficiency

ANKARA
Turkish defense firm HAVELSAN is incorporating artificial intelligence into its ADVENT Network-Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System, aiming to meet the complex demands of modern naval operations and provide strategic edges to naval forces.

The company, a leader in software-based defense solutions, has been advancing AI integrations for hybrid operational environments.

At the core of these efforts is HAVELSAN's Corporate Artificial Intelligence Platform, MAIN, designed with an original language architecture.

It can be trained on an organization's own data, operates efficiently in closed or internet-connected networks, and emphasizes data privacy, role-based access, cost-effective solutions and user-friendly interfaces to streamline corporate processes.

Complementing this is the ADVENT SYS, which draws on centuries of Turkish Naval Forces' expertise.

Developed with the Naval Forces Research Center Command, it ranks among the world's top combat management systems and is tailored for contemporary naval needs.

ADVENT prioritizes interoperability for joint and multinational task forces, enabling real-time decision-making and advanced command and control.

Currently in use across nine countries, it solidifies HAVELSAN's reputation as a reliable global player in defense tech.

HAVELSAN has been working to merge these capabilities by embedding MAIN into ADVENT as a maintenance support assistant.

This setup identifies maintenance steps, retrieves instructions, offers system-wide Q&A support and enables natural language interactions, making upkeep faster, safer and more verifiable.

Phase-1 lab testing has wrapped up, with Phase-2 integration activities progressing across various systems.

Beyond maintenance, MAIN is being expanded to aid operational workflows, promising smarter process management through AI.

In time, it will assist operators with recommendations and bolster decision support, with its role expected to grow.

 

