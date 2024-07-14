Hatchlings preparing for wild on largest artificial flamingo island

Hatchlings preparing for wild on largest artificial flamingo island

İZMİR
Hatchlings preparing for wild on largest artificial flamingo island

Some 15,000 baby flamingos, having hatched out of their eggs in May, have been developing their life skills on the world’s largest artificial incubation island in the western province of İzmir.

One of the two flamingo breeding sites in Türkiye, the 6.5-acre artificial island was constructed in 2012 in the İzmir Bird Paradise, a natural and archaeological protected area home to 289 different bird species.

On the island, newly born flamingos begin to swim in a special area named “kindergarten” 20 to 25 days following their birth. The baby flamingos spend most of their time in this kindergarten while also occasionally paying a visit to the island where they were born.

The flamingo babies spend two months with their families, acquiring flying skills and learning to survive independently in the wild by their third month. They migrate to various countries once they reach a certain point of maturity.

Underscoring that the breeding site had been meticulously prepared before the incubation period, field supervisor Murat Aslanapa provided information on the process to the local media.

“Flamingos initially flap their wings against the wind and then move on to wetlands. Once they acquire flying skills there, they can travel to countries such as Tunisia, Greece, Italy, France and Spain with ease,” he explained.

National Parks and Nature Conservation teams are also putting a lot of effort into making sure that flamingo babies are not disturbed during the incubation period, according to the local media.

hatchling, Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

    Archaeologists recover Roman marble statue in Bulgaria

  2. Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

    Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

  3. Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

    Kabuki star proves greatness beyond Danjuro lineage

  4. Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

    Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

  5. Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

    Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation
Recommended
Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation

Libyan premier, Turkish army chief discuss military cooperation
FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria

FM says Türkiye wants peace in region, urges normalization talks with Syria
CHP leader slams AKP bill on stray animals

CHP leader slams AKP bill on stray animals
Erdoğan-Assad talks may be in Baghdad, says Iraqi FM

Erdoğan-Assad talks may be in Baghdad, says Iraqi FM
Education Ministry sends note to French schools

Education Ministry sends note to French schools
WORLD Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

Company launches Titanic voyage in the wake of submersible tragedy

The company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic is undertaking its first expedition to the ship's wreckage in years, and those involved in the mission said they have both heavy hearts and lofty goals for a trip happening a year after a submersible disaster involving another firm killed five people.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.
﻿