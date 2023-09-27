Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach

Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach

ANTALYA
Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach

The 2023 nesting season for Caretta carettas has come to a close at Çıralı Beach in the southern province of Antalya, one of the country’s most significant nesting sites, with a total of 120 nests and over 5,000 baby loggerheads embarking on their journey to the sea.

Starting in May, with the onset of the nesting season, the sea turtles laid their eggs. The beach witnessed a remarkable 38 percent increase in the number of live hatchlings that made their way to the sea compared to the previous year. Among the 120 nests identified, approximately 9,800 eggs were recorded, and out of these, 5,332 successfully reached the sea.

The last newborn Caretta carettas, or loggerhead sea turtles, finally made their way to the Mediterranean Sea in world-famous Çıralı Beach at the end of hatching season, monitored closely by activists for endangered animals.

"The responsibility for preserving the existence of these creatures in the world is a duty bestowed upon all of humanity. Both the local people living on Çıralı Beach and the tourists visiting here play a crucial role in protecting these creatures and witnessing the most significant experience in their lives. Approximately 400 to 500 tourists come here to witness the hatchlings' journey to the sea," said Ahmet Solmaz, the district governor of Kemer.

Turkey, Türkiye, Caretta Caretta,

TÜRKIYE We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

    We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

  2. 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

    100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

  3. Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

    Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

  4. Crude steel production declines in August

    Crude steel production declines in August

  5. Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir

    Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir
Recommended
Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit

Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit
Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters
Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum
Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara

Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara
Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Project launched to propagate endangered seeds
Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye will be among the countries that are likely to be affected most by the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), said Seyit Ardıç, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ASO).
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.