Hatay’s quake-hit Atatürk Avenue reopens for business

HATAY

A view of the newly constructed buildings along Atatürk Avenue. (AA Photo)

Shopkeepers across Atatürk Avenue in Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay have returned to brand-new premises, reviving the city’s commercial artery three years after devastating earthquakes leveled the district.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry completed an on-site transformation project in the Antakya district, handing over keys for 936 residences, 612 shops and 79 offices alongside parking and social facilities.

Merchants in clothing, footwear, technology, food and hairdressing began operations while others finished interior decorations. Cafe owner Kürşat Yanar, who opened his shop last week, praised the modern layout.

“A beautiful avenue with wide walkways awaits our visitors,” Yanar said, inviting Minister Murat Kurum to taste Hatay’s traditional süvari coffee. “He became a brother to us.”

Clothing merchant Hüseyin Yozğut called the avenue the heart of Hatay, urging other shopkeepers to open quickly. “I believe Atatürk Avenue will be livelier than before because it is more developed,” he said.

Watchmaker Feyruz Alkan said pedestrian areas made the street spacious, hoping the old bustle returns once units fill up. Phone retailer Hüseyin Ekenel noted rising visitor numbers beautified the area.

Twin 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, destroying Antakya’s historic commercial hub.