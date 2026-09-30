Antalya golf courses see influx as new season kicks off

Antalya golf courses see influx as new season kicks off

ANTALYA
Antalya golf courses see influx as new season kicks off

A golfer putts on a lush green course surrounded by tall ornamental grass.

Capitalizing on over 11 million foreign tourists this year, golf courses in southern Türkiye reported a massive influx of international players this month, marking the sport’s new season in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

The Belek Tourism Center, recognized as a leading European golf destination, is currently hosting professional and amateur players from various countries, driving activity in the region while traditional summer tourism continues.

According to Ercan Çek, vice president of the Professional Hotel Managers Association (POYD) and board member at Taurus Golf Club, Antalya launched its golf tourism industry in the 1990s and is now home to 15 golf courses and 10 dedicated golf hotels.

He noted that the golf season spans from September through May, which helps prolong the broader tourism period and enables hotels in Belek to stay open longer.

Efforts are under way through various organizations and promotional campaigns to increase Türkiye’s share in the global golf market.

“We receive the most guests from the U.K., followed by other European countries, particularly Germany and then Eastern Europe,” Çek said, noting a recent increase in arrivals from Russia, Ukraine and other Russian-speaking nations.

Interest in the sport is also growing domestically, with year-round tournaments organized by the Turkish Golf Federation helping increase the number of local athletes.

Belek has built a strong reputation based on its favorable climate, luxury accommodations and high-quality courses, previously hosting major international events like the Turkish Airlines Open.

World-renowned golfers including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood have previously competed in tournaments held in the region.

Antalya serves as the primary engine of Türkiye’s vital tourism industry, drawing millions of visitors annually to its Mediterranean coastline, historical sites and resort infrastructure.

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