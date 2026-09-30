Türkiye preps 800,000-word dictionary, AI model

Türkiye preps 800,000-word dictionary, AI model

ANKARA
Türkiye preps 800,000-word dictionary, AI model

The official logo of the Turkish Language Association, featuring its abbreviation TDK and the founding year 1932, is seen in this photo.

Spearheading a massive linguistic campaign across Türkiye, the Turkish Language Association(TDK) is drafting a dictionary exceeding 800,000 words alongside an artificial intelligence model, the institution’s president has said.

TDK President Osman Mert said the project expands the current 132,000-word literary edition by incorporating multidisciplinary terms using a 1 billion-word corpus.

“One of our main focuses right now is preparing the dictionary of living Turkish,” he said.

The institution partnered with HAVELSAN for the technical framework of a large language model training AI algorithms, entering the data entry phase following three years of theoretical work.

Mert said software scanning public websites 24 hours a day to report grammatical errors and identify undocumented words will launch within one year.

The Türkiye Term Bank, housing 310,000 entries coordinated by an inter-institutional commission, will open this year before expanding into a Turkic world database.

Cooperating with the Education Ministry against linguistic deterioration, the association held diction courses for teachers in Ankara, Turkish Cyprus, the central province of Karaman and the western city of Denizli.

An anthology from a 120-hour story workshop held for university students between October and June is being printed.

Noting a 34-letter framework alphabet declared in Baku in 2024, Mert said Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan announced their letters in Astana on June 15, 2026.

Uzbekistan continues its assessment.

“There is no change in the alphabet used by the Republic of Türkiye,” he said.

Founded in 1932, the association acts as the official regulatory body maintaining standardized dictionaries.

Artificial Intelligence,

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