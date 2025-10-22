Hatay quake survivors craft sports apparel for local football academy

In the wake of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s south, women in Hatay’s İskenderun have turned resilience into creativity, designing sportswear for young athletes.

 

At a sewing shop launched eight months ago at the İbrahim Çeçen Foundation’s Yaşam Facility, women who had learned embroidery and tailoring skills under the EU Business Development Center’s guidance are now producing uniforms, raincoats and tracksuits for the youth academy of Trendyol 1. League team Atakaş Hatayspor.

 

Fifteen women, trained by master instructors, began work on their first major order of 3,000 pieces of apparel for Hatayspor’s academy players. The initiative not only provides an income for women affected by the earthquakes but also empowers them to reclaim agency over their lives.

 

Hatayspor’s head coach, Hugo Almeida, and several players recently visited the workshop, personally reviewing the products and engaging with the women.

 

“These women are the true heroes of the city,” Almeida said. He added that receiving a personalized pajama set bearing his initials deeply moved and motivated him, noting he would wear it during upcoming matches as a symbol of strength and hope.

 

Workshop coordinator Derya Aslan emphasized that the program combines education with production, boosting participants’ confidence. “Despite the trauma in the region, women are transforming their skills into meaningful work, gaining both self-reliance and pride.”

 

Participants, including 32-year-old Ayşe Gül Bahar and 46-year-old Leyla Türkmen, described the workshop as a source of motivation, community and personal fulfillment.

