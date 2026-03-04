80 pct of Turkish youth hide social media from parents, study shows

80 pct of Turkish youth hide social media from parents, study shows

ANKARA
80 pct of Turkish youth hide social media from parents, study shows

A sweeping new study by Türkiye’s media regulator has revealed that around 80 percent of young people operate at least one social media account unknown to their families, raising serious concerns over parental supervision, online safety and digital exploitation.

“While 90 percent of young people have social media accounts, 82 percent also maintain at least one account their families do not know about. Parental supervision operates only on visible accounts — young people continue online through the hidden ones,” the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) Vice President Deniz Güler told a parliamentary commission in Türkiye examining children pushed into crime.

The findings come from a nationwide survey conducted by the media watchdog across 26 of the country’a 81 provinces, covering 7,500 young people aged 15 to 21.

According to the research, traditional TV is facing a dramatic collapse among youth.

Average daily TV time among youth fell from 2 hours 51 minutes in 2018 to 1 hour 40 minutes in 2022 and to less than 40 minutes by 2025.

By contrast, 90 percent of respondents use social media, spending around 3.5 hours per day.

Six in ten reported paid subscriptions to digital platforms.

Despite their heavy use, young people themselves favor regulation.

Eighty-eight percent said social media should have a legal age limit, with the average suggested minimum age being 16.

Meanwhile, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) Vice President Abdulkerim Gün warned of widespread sexualized content online.

“Virtually all video-based applications have turned into OnlyFans-like platforms. Over 30 such apps have already been blocked,” Gün explained.

According to BTK, the majority of online complaints involve child sexual abuse material, illegal betting and gambling.

During the presentation, RTÜK also announced plans to deploy artificial intelligence systems to detect real-time violence in live daytime TV shows — programs frequently criticized for graphic and sensational content.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

  2. Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

    Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

  3. DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

    DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

  4. EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

    EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

  5. CHP sets polling station security drill in September

    CHP sets polling station security drill in September
Recommended
Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
DEM Partys İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers
CHP sets polling station security drill in September

CHP sets polling station security drill in September
Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted
Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order cracks

Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order 'cracks'
Thick fog paralyzes transportation across Istanbul

Thick fog paralyzes transportation across Istanbul
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿