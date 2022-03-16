Hatay Expo to host 2 million visitors: Mayor

  • March 16 2022 07:00:00

Hatay Expo to host 2 million visitors: Mayor

ISTANBUL
Hatay Expo to host 2 million visitors: Mayor

Following a 585 million Turkish Liras ($39,5 million) worth of investment, the Hatay Expo 2022 will open its doors on April 1 with an expectation to host around 2 million visitors this time.

Based on the main theme of “gardening,” the cultural and floral richness of the southern province of Hatay will be presented at the expo, where representatives from some 25 countries will come.

The symbol of the expo will be “Peace flower,” a kind of flower discovered in Hatay, and mascots will be mountain gazelles, which are native to the region.

The names of the mascots are “Defne” (Daphne) and “Zeytin” (Olive).

Lütfü Savaş, the mayor of the province, told the story of the mascots’ names in an interview with the daily Milliyet on March 15.

“Hatay has always been a trade center throughout its history, and we will use the fairground as a trade center. The expo officials will make contacts with grain, sapling, plant and herb suppliers. We will prioritize [the trade of] olive, olive oil and daphne. That is why we gave those names to our mascots.”

Inside the fairground, there is a “Garden of Civilizations,” a floral exhibition area symbolizing the 13 civilizations that left their marks in the city. There is a “Plant Museum” and a “National City Garden,” where local and national floral richness will be exhibited.

The expo is also presenting gastronomy as its “hidden theme,” in which visitors will get a chance to walk through a “Gastronomy Village,” getting a taste of local foods and delicacies.

“We will host visitors with our local cuisine, consisting of the Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Anatolian flavors,” the mayor said.

Şahin also highlighted that they invited Pope Francis to the inauguration of the expo.

Located along the Syrian border, Hatay has been home to various settlements since the early Bronze Age. As of 2020, the population of the city is around 1.6 million.

Turkey, Tourism,

WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

    Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

  2. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  3. Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

    Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
Bear family to adapt to natural life after rehab in Bursa

Bear family to adapt to natural life after rehab in Bursa
Undergraduate arm wrestler bags gold medals for both arms

Undergraduate arm wrestler bags gold medals for both arms
School teaches 180 migrant children from 8 countries

School teaches 180 migrant children from 8 countries
Border city expects to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in ‘Shopping Fest’

Border city expects to host 400,000 Iranian tourists in ‘Shopping Fest’
Municipality helping Ukrainian women get back to work online

Municipality helping Ukrainian women get back to work online
Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan

Baby of famous stork hanging out in Sudan
WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

ECONOMY Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Russia has introduced restrictions on the export of grains, of which it is a major supplier, to four former Soviet countries to secure domestic supplies and avoid a spike in prices.
SPORTS 54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

A 54-year-old cook, who started playing football professionally at the age of 48, has signed a contract with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Amedspor to play at Turkcell Women’s Football Süper Lig.