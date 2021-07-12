Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi turns into museum

  • July 12 2021 07:00:00

Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi turns into museum

ISTANBUL
Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi turns into museum

The restoration work initiated in 2015 by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to convert the historical Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi (gashouse) into a museum and cultural center has been completed.

After being restored to its original form, the historical building will now serve as the Museum Gazhane.

The opening ceremony took place with the the participation of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı and Kartal Mayor Gökhan Yüksel, as well as art lovers.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was opened with a concert by the Istanbul City Orchestra, İmamoğlu stated that he was pleased to have added 130 years of industrial heritage to the culture and art life.

Stating that they will constantly organize programs at the museum, İmamoğlu said, “I believe that the Museum Gazhane will become the center of social life in Istanbul in this magnificent historical atmosphere.”

İmamoğlu thanked the late former Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Kadir Topbaş, who initiated the project and the rough construction of which was completed when he took office, stating that they transformed the Hasanpaşa Gazhane into today’s culture, art and science campus.

The Yedikule Gazhanesi will also serve the cultural and artistic life in the city, he added.

The Hasanpaşa Gashouse, one of the important examples of the Ottoman industrial heritage, was opened in 1891 to meet the gas needs of the Anatolian side. The gas production was terminated in 1993 when natural gas started to be used in Istanbul.

The venue, which covers an area of 31,500 square meters in total, includes a climate and cartoon museum, science center, exhibition areas, theaters, libraries, game and activity areas, and other social areas.

Turkey,

WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

    Antalya's Suluada fascinates visitors

  2. Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

    Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

  3. Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

    Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

  4. Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

    Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

  5. Opposition to choose presidential candidate jointly: CHP leader

    Opposition to choose presidential candidate jointly: CHP leader
Recommended
Little Amal puppet to walk for displaced refugee children

'Little Amal' puppet to walk for displaced refugee children
Eight-year work brings Anne Frank to screen

Eight-year work brings Anne Frank to screen
Study suggests eating invasive species to protect marine ecosystem

Study suggests eating invasive species to protect marine ecosystem
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000
Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves
Kuşadası awaits visitors to discover hidden treasures

Kuşadası awaits visitors to discover hidden treasures
WORLD Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases on July 12, as a lockdown in the country’s largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, reached Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data.

SPORTS Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

Turkish athletes claim 4 medals at European Junior Swimming Championships

A total of four Turkish swimmers won medals at the 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships in the Italian capital Rome on July 11. 