Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi turns into museum

ISTANBUL

The restoration work initiated in 2015 by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to convert the historical Hasanpaşa Gazhanesi (gashouse) into a museum and cultural center has been completed.

After being restored to its original form, the historical building will now serve as the Museum Gazhane.

The opening ceremony took place with the the participation of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı and Kartal Mayor Gökhan Yüksel, as well as art lovers.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was opened with a concert by the Istanbul City Orchestra, İmamoğlu stated that he was pleased to have added 130 years of industrial heritage to the culture and art life.

Stating that they will constantly organize programs at the museum, İmamoğlu said, “I believe that the Museum Gazhane will become the center of social life in Istanbul in this magnificent historical atmosphere.”

İmamoğlu thanked the late former Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Kadir Topbaş, who initiated the project and the rough construction of which was completed when he took office, stating that they transformed the Hasanpaşa Gazhane into today’s culture, art and science campus.

The Yedikule Gazhanesi will also serve the cultural and artistic life in the city, he added.

The Hasanpaşa Gashouse, one of the important examples of the Ottoman industrial heritage, was opened in 1891 to meet the gas needs of the Anatolian side. The gas production was terminated in 1993 when natural gas started to be used in Istanbul.

The venue, which covers an area of 31,500 square meters in total, includes a climate and cartoon museum, science center, exhibition areas, theaters, libraries, game and activity areas, and other social areas.