Harry and Meghan release new photo of daughter Lilibet

  • June 08 2022 07:00:00

LONDON
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet, after celebrating her 1st birthday on June 4 at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in the U.K., a spokesperson for the family said.

The couple “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the spokesperson said, adding that they were “amazed to learn” that donations in her honor for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000.

“WCK is first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, TX and Ukraine,” according to the spokesperson, who said that the organization is “especially near to their hearts.”

In the photo, Lilibet sits in the grass of her family’s U.K. home, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

Like her brother Archie, Lilbet appears to have inherited her father’s red hair.

“Close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended Lilibet’s special day with his wife and children, took the candid, spontaneous photograph that The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today,” the spokesperson said.

