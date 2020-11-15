Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

  • November 15 2020 13:49:00

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

ISTANBUL-The Associated Press
Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Nov. 15.

Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, having replaced the German great at Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton only needed to finish ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal his sixth title for Mercedes, and Bottas placed a lowly 14th after making a poor start.

Hamilton's other title was with McLaren in 2008.

He sounded in tears when he spoke on the team radio moments after crossing the line in Istanbul.

"That's for all the kids out there who dream the impossible," Hamilton said. "You can do it.''

The British driver started from sixth place but took advantage of errors and poor tire strategies from other teams to win a fourth straight race and 10th of another hugely dominant season.

He placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.

Turkey, Formula 1,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

    Turkish lira gains ground rapidly this week

  2. ‘Miss Uganda 2020’ beauty contest held in Istanbul’s suburb amid pandemic

    ‘Miss Uganda 2020’ beauty contest held in Istanbul’s suburb amid pandemic

  3. Residents unwilling to vacate their homes even under risk of collapse: Report

    Residents unwilling to vacate their homes even under risk of collapse: Report

  4. Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

    Erdoğan calls on nation to comply with virus measures

  5. Main opposition CHP slams MHP for starting legal action against its leader

    Main opposition CHP slams MHP for starting legal action against its leader
Recommended
Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus

Fenerbahçe forward Valencia contracts virus
Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League

Turkey to host Russia in UEFA Nations League
Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey

Stroll takes maiden pole to upstage title-chasing Hamilton in Turkey
Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15

Istanbul to host 8th F1 Grand Prix on Nov 15
Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Beşiktaş report 5 more cases of coronavirus

Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey

Hamilton poised to win 7th world title in Turkey
WORLD Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Two decades since Burhan Yussef left the Um Raquba camp where he had sought refuge from devastating famine in his homeland of Ethiopia, the 77-year-old is returning.    
ECONOMY ASEAN, China, other partners set worlds biggest trade pact

ASEAN, China, other partners set world's biggest trade pact

China and 14 other countries agreed on Nov. 15 to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the pandemic.
SPORTS Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Nov. 15.