Hamas rocket fired from Gaza falls in sea off Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV
A rocket fired from the war-torn Gaza Strip fell in the sea off Israel's Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel's army said, as Hamas militants announced their first attack on the city in months.

"A short while ago, a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel," an army statement said, as an AFP journalist reported hearing a boom in the city at the same time. 

The army added that "simultaneously, an additional projectile that did not cross into Israeli territory was identified".

Hamas armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said it fired two M90 rockets at Tel Aviv, their first attack on the Israeli commercial hub since May.

"Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 missiles in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people," a statement by the group said.

The attack came with Israel on high alert for an attack by Iran and its proxies following the killings of senior figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.

