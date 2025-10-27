Hamas backs UN role for truce in Gaza

DOHA

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike that targeted a building in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on Oct. 19, 2025.

Hamas would accept the deployment of United Nations peacekeeping forces in the war-torn Gaza Strip under a peace plan, but the group remains in talks with other Palestinian factions over disarmament, senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya has said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, al-Hayya said Hamas reached a “broad consensus” with Palestinian factions on allowing U.N. forces to oversee a ceasefire and reconstruction efforts in the devastated enclave. He said the group also welcomes Arab and Islamic bodies to be part of those forces.

“We are ready to hand over the reins of administration completely and we have agreed on that.”

“We have no objection to a national figure based in Gaza assuming governance responsibilities,” he added, stressing that elections should follow “as a step toward restoring national unity.”

Under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, Arab and international partners would deploy “stabilization forces” to Gaza.

With the plan, Hamas would be required to disarm and relinquish political control of the strip.

Türkiye is reportedly expected to take part in the multinational mission, though Israel opposes Ankara’s inclusion.

Al-Hayya suggested Hamas’ weapons remain tied to the ongoing Israeli actions in the strip.

“The issue of arms is linked to the occupation and aggression,” he said. “If the occupation ends, these weapons will be handed over to the state.”

The Trump plan envisions a second phase in which Hamas members who renounce violence and surrender their arms would be granted amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza would be provided safe passage to third countries.

Day-to-day administration would be handed to a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee,” overseen by a foreign “Board of Peace” led by Trump himself and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The official added that Hamas was continuing efforts to locate the remains of Israeli captives and to secure the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

“We will not give the occupation a pretext to resume the war,” he said, calling the prisoners’ issue “a purely national cause.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, meanwhile, cautioned against the nature of any international deployment in Gaza, warning that countries would reject participating if the mission amounted to “enforcing” peace.

“What is the mandate of security forces inside Gaza? And we hope that it is peacekeeping, because if it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that,” King Abdullah told BBC Panorama in an exclusive interview.

“Peacekeeping is when you’re supporting the local police force — the Palestinians — which Jordan and Egypt are willing to train in large numbers. But that takes time,” he said. “If we’re running around Gaza on patrol with weapons, that’s not a situation that any country would like to get involved in.”