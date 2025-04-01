Halle Berry, the only black Best Actress Oscar winner

Halle Berry, the only black Best Actress Oscar winner

NEW YORK
Halle Berry, the only black Best Actress Oscar winner

Halle Berry is opening up about being the first — and only — Black woman to have won the Oscar for best actress in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

In the Apple TV+ documentary “Number One on the Call Sheet,” Berry reflects on what has happened since she won the Oscar in 2002, for her role in Monster’s Ball. In that time, no other Black actress has taken home the award.

“It’s forced me to ask myself, did it matter?” Berry asks. “Did it really change anything for women of color? For my sisters? For our journey?”

The documentary shows a montage of Black actresses losing out to white women at the Oscars. Overall, 15 Black actresses have been nominated for the honor, including, most recently, Cynthia Erivo, who’s been nominated twice. This year, Erivo was nominated for her role in Wicked but lost to Anora star Mikey Madison.

Berry says in the documentary that she thought a Black actress had a good chance of winning in 2021.

“A few years ago, I was at the table with Andra Day, and I was across the room from Viola Davis, and they were both nominated for stellar performances [Day for The United States vs. Billie Hoilday and Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom], and I felt 100 percent sure that this was the year one of them was gonna walk away with this award,” she says, adding: “For equally different and beautiful reasons, they both deserved it, and I thought for sure.”

The documentary shows a montage of Black actresses losing out to white women at the Oscars. Overall, 15 Black actresses have been nominated for the honor, including, most recently, Cynthia Erivo, who’s been nominated twice. This year, Erivo was nominated for her role in Wicked but lost to Anora star Mikey Madison.

In the documentary, Taraji P. Henson and Whoopi Goldberg also express incredulity over the lack of Black best actress Oscar winners.

Goldberg is one of 10 Black women who have won the Oscar for best supporting actress. Henson has a theory about why there are more supporting actress wins for Black women.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  2. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  3. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

  4. Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

    Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

  5. Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

    Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Recommended
Director Sam Mendes to launch four Beatles movies in 2028

Director Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in 2028
Thousands of artists recreate Girl with a Pearl Earring

Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon

Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon
Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year
Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France

Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France
Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1

Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1
Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50

Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50
WORLD Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿