Half of Twitter trending topics in Turkey fake: Report

  • June 11 2021 07:00:00

Half of Twitter trending topics in Turkey fake: Report

ANKARA
Half of Twitter trending topics in Turkey fake: Report

At least 47 percent of the Twitter trends in Turkey are fake, and 20 percent of those trends make up worldwide trends, according to a study by researchers in Switzerland.

Since 2015, hit-and-run astroturfing attacks – using automated accounts (bots) to artificially propel a chosen keyword to the top of Twitter trending topics – have hit Turkey’s 11.8 million active users and global trends.

When determining trends, Twitter does not consider whether a tweet has been deleted, making it more vulnerable to such attacks.

Tuğrulcan Elmas, co-author of the study, told Anadolu Agency those attacks “undermine the integrity of the social media platform.”

“If trending topics fail to show what is actually trending, the users will lose trust in the mechanism and maybe the platform as a whole,” said Elmas, a doctoral student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

Users are not only exposed to illicit ads, hate speech, phishing apps and topics that are irrelevant to what is trending, he said, but also see instances of the media and politicians addressing topics because they are trending on Twitter.

Some academic studies even cite trending topics as a proxy for public opinion, apparently unaware that such trends can be manipulated rather than organic.

“One example is #SuriyelilerDefolsun (#SyriansShouldLeave), as we found it was cited in at least five academic studies,” said Elmas, referring to a hashtag supposedly showing support in the Turkish public for Syrians who fled the civil war to leave Turkey.

“But all [of them] attributed the source of the campaign to social media users, missing the bot activity.”

He also noted that Twitter suspended 7,340 so-called troll accounts involved in such attacks.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

    Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

  4. Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

    Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

  5. World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards

    World Bank revises Turkey growth forecast upwards
Recommended
Food sector, hairdressers added to vaccine priority groups

Food sector, hairdressers added to vaccine priority groups
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss security, regional issues
Erdoğan, academics discuss solutions for mucilage in Marmara Sea

Erdoğan, academics discuss solutions for mucilage in Marmara Sea
Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences

Macron says talks vital with Erdoğan despite differences
Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate

Factory discharging untreated wastewater into Marmara Sea sparks debate
Sacred springs in Tunceli fascinate visitors

Sacred springs in Tunceli fascinate visitors
WORLD India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India posts record new COVID deaths after data revision

India on June 10 recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported.

ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output up in April

Turkey's industrial output up in April

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 66 percent in April compared to the same month of last year, the country’s statistical authority announced on June 11.
SPORTS Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkey expects a tough match against Italy in Friday's UEFA EURO 2020 opener in Rome, the Turkish national football team manager said on June 10. 