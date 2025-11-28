Half of consumers in Türkiye now shop second-hand: Study

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's second-hand market is rapidly expanding, with nearly one in two people having bought or sold a used item in the past year, indicating a major shift toward circular consumption, according to a new study by one of the country’s leading e-commerce platforms.

Conducted by sahibinden.com, the nationwide survey reveals that second-hand purchasing is no longer viewed solely as an economic option, but also as an environmental and social preference.

One in four consumers now buys used items at least once a month, according to the study.

The most active group consists of digitally savvy, university-educated individuals who predominantly live in major cities. Their average age is 35, and researchers describe them as the “core drivers of sustainability.”

Only 10 percent of respondents still view second-hand goods as a “low-status” choice, while positive associations such as “thrifty,” “environmentally conscious” and “stylish” are increasingly common.

This marks the fading of long-held stigmas around used items.

Second-hand transactions span a wide range of categories, from clothing to furniture and home appliances.

Electronics take the lead, with phones and accessories accounting for more than half of the market, while clothing and footwear also make up a large share.

Gender-based preferences also differ: Women gravitate toward baby products, clothing and home decor, while men buy more electronic devices.

The reach of second-hand consumption is evident in households as 46 percent of homes in Türkiye contain at least one second-hand item, most commonly electronics, followed by furniture and apparel.

Although concerns over hygiene remain, as cited by the majority of the participants, the overall trend shows increasing acceptance across age groups.

Environmental concerns and economic pressures play a huge role in this shift, according to sahibinden.com CEO Burak Ertaş.

“Repairing and reusing what we already have both protects the environment and helps budgets. This is no longer just a business model — it’s a cultural shift,” Ertaş noted.

