Hakkari ski center opens for night skiing

HAKKARİ

Hakkari’s Mergabütan Ski Center, a key destination for winter sports enthusiasts in southeastern Türkiye, has introduced a lighting system for night skiing, offering visitors a unique experience under the stars.

The ski center, located just 12 kilometers from the city center at an altitude of 2,800 meters, fully opened all its slopes following recent snowfall and is playing a significant role in boosting local winter tourism.

With continuous investment in infrastructure, the resort now provides an enhanced skiing experience. The newly activated lighting system, installed in the first stage of the facility, allows skiers to enjoy the slopes even after sunset.

Skiers using the walking belt and teleski system to reach the slopes experienced nighttime skiing for the first time, gliding down illuminated trails with skis and snowboards.

Many visitors stayed on the slopes late into the night, enjoying the crisp mountain air and the thrill of skiing in a unique atmosphere.

Hakkari Youth and Sports Provincial Director Emin Yıldırım emphasized the center’s growing popularity and expanding capacity.

“Our slopes are covered with natural, high-quality snow, which is an important factor for ski enthusiasts,” he said.

Highlighting the new lighting system, Yıldırım added, “Visitors can now enjoy skiing at night. We are making every effort to provide the best service.”

Hacı Tansu, the head of the Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club, expressed his excitement about night skiing. “Professional skiers love night skiing because the slopes become icie, allowing for higher speeds.”