Hairdresser looks after 350 dogs in Konya animal shelter

  • December 22 2020 07:00:00

KONYA - Anadolu Agency
A woman looks after 350 dogs in an animal shelter she opened in the Seydişehir district of the Central Anatolian province of Konya four years ago, calling them all her children.

“I am a hairdresser in the city center. I earn money from that business and invest it all in this shelter. I feed the dogs and pay the salaries of the two employees here,” said the 40-year-old Ayla Sayar.

“I am 24/7 at the service of the dogs. We have a bond with each other,” added Sayar.

She called on all animal lovers across the country to donate dog food to the shelter, stressing the hardships of looking after the animals.

“I don’t call them dogs. There are my children. I love them more than human beings. I take care of them with all the money I earn.”

Sayar spares her time between appointments to feed the dogs. She works on an appointment basis at the salon and goes to see the dogs during her breaks and free time.

She has four dogs at home and believes she finds “inner peace at the shelter.”

“When I come to the shelter from the city center, I feel like I’ve come to heaven. I have children too. They love the dogs too. They help me out with the dogs,” she said.

