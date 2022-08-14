Hair transplants in Türkiye inspires Spanish film

ISTANBUL
Hair transplantation in Türkiye has been the topic of a Spanish comedy movie called “Por los pelos.”

The movie, planned to be released in Spain on Aug. 13, handles Türkiye’s international reputation for hair transplants. Its poster, seen on the streets of Spain, became the talk of the town as it shows a plane that reads “Turkish Hairlines,” referring to Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines. The poster also went viral on social media.

The comedy depicts the insecurities of three friends, named Juanjo, Sebas and Rayco, who started to have hair loss problems and could not stand the social pressure any longer and came to Türkiye from thousands of kilometers away.

The movie is produced by Warner Bros. and is directed by Nacho G. Velilla, while the cast includes names such as Amaia Salamanca, María Hervás and Tomás Aguilera.

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually diminishing, Türkiye’s share of the global health tourism market is on the rise again as the number of tourists who prefer Türkiye for health reasons in the last 10 months of 2021 was nearly 371,000, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The income obtained from these people was over $704 million, while it is believed that 2022 will approach the record-breaking year of 2019 with a health tourism income of $1.1 billion.

Hair transplantation is the most preferred procedure by tourists who come to the country to receive health services, as nearly 2,000 hair transplantations are performed daily.

