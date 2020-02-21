Haftar's Libya a corrupt police state: Report

  • February 21 2020 10:32:57

Haftar's Libya a corrupt police state: Report

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Haftars Libya a corrupt police state: Report

A damaged container is seen at Tripoli port after an attack, Libya, on Feb. 19, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The regimented police state that renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar is attempting to build is both "more puritanical and more lawless than" that of the country's deposed longtime strongman Muammar Gaddafi, according to a recently published investigation.

A New York Times team found within Haftar's bastion of Benghazi "a half-ruined city beset by corruption, where security agents trailed foreign journalists, residents cowered in fear of arbitrary arrest and pro-government militias answered to no one."

That is due in no small part to the deals Haftar brokered that helped him secure the city from hardline groups, allying himself with tribal groups and extremist Salafists who "now threaten to run roughshod over his promises of secular law and order."

Salafi forces, the Times said, have destroyed historical shrines and lodges belonging to the Sufi order, a mystical branch of Islam, and clamped down on an Earth Day celebration, which they view as heretical.

The tribal forces, moreover, are suspected of carrying out extrajudicial killings, bombings and disappearances.

Haftar relied heavily on the Awaqir tribe, whose members "now boast of their impunity" in an era when they claim top government positions after being regarded as Haftar's "enforcers" during his campaign to seize Benghazi from hardline groups and in the time since it was captured.

The Avengers of Blood, an Awaqir militia, is suspected of involvement in last July's disappearance of politician Seham Sergiwa, who was abducted the night after publicly questioning Haftar's push to seize Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

In addition to spray-painting a warning against criticizing Haftar's forces, the armed men wrote "Avengers of Blood" on her wall, according to the Times.

A spokesman for Haftar denied responsibility, telling the Times it was an act of terrorism.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Libyan premier meets US ambassador to Ankara

Libyan premier meets US ambassador to Ankara
Iran counts votes in election stacked in favour of hardliners

Iran counts votes in election stacked in favour of hardliners
Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings

Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings
Sanders condemns Russian influence in US election

Sanders condemns Russian influence in US election
China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise

China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise  
US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal

US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.