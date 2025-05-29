Hacettepe students create mural with French artists

ANKARA

Students from Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Fine Arts collaborated with French artist duo “Ella & Pitr” to create a massive 3,000-square-meter mural on an open-air parking lot in the Beytepe Campus.

The work, titled “Sense of Curiosity,” is part of the duo’s internationally known “Sleeping Giants” series and one of their first open-air creations in Türkiye. It was completed in four days with the participation of 60 students from the faculty.

Depicting a child who imagines seeing beyond the sky in search of different worlds, the graffiti work brings street art into the heart of the university.

Professor Nadire Şule Atılgan, the dean of Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, spoke to the state-run Anadolu Agency about the project, which was realized in collaboration with the French Cultural Center.

Atılgan mentioned the significance of students taking part in projects like this: “It is vital that students studying fine arts have the opportunity to engage in such collaborations. They can work with prominent artists from around the world, and there are incredibly valuable lessons to be learned from them, lessons we simply cannot deliver in a classroom. These artists offer students a beautiful range of experiences.”

She also explained the story conveyed in the mural, noting that it tells the tale of a child studying outer space and waiting for someone or something to come.

“In that story, there is also someone holding the child, someone who protects and watches over them, while also encouraging them to look toward other worlds, toward space. This figure is not within the frame; they are invisible, but they play an essential role. The child, too, is vital because they are observing beyond the Earth, reminding us that anything could happen at any moment. They open many horizons and offer a space that is fun and engaging.”

Although the mural received positive feedback, Atılgan pointed out that it faced some criticism due to its placement in a parking lot exposed to ongoing car traffic.

“Maybe they want us to follow the trace on the ground and create our own story, that’s what they are aiming for. Very few people in the world paint on the ground, and Ella & Pitr are among the most significant ones. They are trying to engage viewers by making them a part of the experience. Its placement on the ground is part of that goal. Even the colors on the asphalt, though the entire work may not be visible, add vibrancy to our lives. We start following the lines under our feet, wondering ‘What is this going to become?’ and, in the end, we can construct fascinating and thrilling stories. That’s part of what art is; building our own narratives.”

She added that through this experience, students developed self-confidence and learned the value of storytelling, highlighting that simple and striking ideas have a powerful place in the art world. “By simplifying their ideas, they can produce impactful projects,” she said.

Atılgan also pointed out that Hacettepe University’s Faculty of Fine Arts carries an important mission in Türkiye’s fine arts education and that the institution will continue contributing to public art projects and exhibitions, collaborating with students, alumni and stakeholders.

Art can happen outside of studios too

Sophie Gauthier-Aydoğdu, director of the French Cultural Center in Ankara, said the project was designed to promote Ella & Pitr’s work in Türkiye and to foster exchange between the artists and young creatives.

She said the center initially considered working with Hacettepe University and had collaborated with them on prior projects. She described the partnership between the university and the collaborative French duo as productive and rewarding.

Devrim Gülse Eken, a student from the Department of Graphics who took part in the mural project, said the experience was a source of pride for students. She highlighted the cultural exchange they experienced while working with the French artists and noted how much they had learned from each other.

“This showed us that art doesn’t have to be limited to canvases or studios, it can be made on the streets too. It gave us a new perspective and opened doors for future projects. It was a unique experience. Stepping out of the studio, away from our screens and creating something together outside with lots of people gave me a sense of liberation. I hope this project inspires other universities and leads to more initiatives like this one,” Eken said.