Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

BAMAKO
Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

Gunmen attacked a military police base early Tuesday in the Malian capital Bamako where gunfire and explosions were heard and the airport was closed, sources said.

"This morning armed men attacked at least one military police base in Bamako. They have not been formally identified," a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Volleys of gunfire interspersed with explosions began at around 5:00 am and black smoke could be seen rising from an area near the airport.

"Bamako airport is temporarily closed due to events," an airport official said without saying how long the closure would last.

A witness said he and other worshippers were stuck in a mosque near the area during early morning prayers.

The French high school Liberte announced it would remain closed "due to external events" and staff at the United Nations mission in Mali received a message urging them to "limit (their) movements until further notice".

Mali has been ruled by a military junta since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

A number of armed rebel groups are active in the West African country — including separatists and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the ISIL — but until now the capital has been spared.

After the Malian coup, military juntas also seized power in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Under junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita, Mali broke a long-standing alliance with European partners and former colonial power France, turning instead to Russia and its Wagner mercenary group for support.

The military leaders have pledged to regain control of the entire country.

Their offensive against rebels in the north has given rise to numerous allegations that the army and its Russian allies have committed abuses against civilians since 2022, charges they deny.

Terror, Attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security
Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist
Israel put explosives in Hezbollah pagers: Reports

Israel put explosives in Hezbollah pagers: Reports
Japan to formally elect new PM on Oct 1

Japan to formally elect new PM on Oct 1
6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF

6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF
Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped

Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿