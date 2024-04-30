Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

KABUL
Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said Tuesday, with local residents claiming the minority Shiite community had been targeted.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district on Monday at around 9 p.m.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early yesterday morning.

Locals said the mosque served the minority Shiite community in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city, and the imam and a three-year-old child were among those killed.

They also said a team of three gunmen staged the attack, contradicting the official account.

"One of them was outside and two of them came inside the mosque, shooting the worshippers," said 60-year-old Ibrahim Akhlaqi, the brother of the slain imam. "It was in the middle of the prayers."

"Whoever was in the mosque has either been martyred or wounded," added 23-year-old Sayed Murtaza Hussaini.

While no group has claimed the attack, the regional chapter of ISIL is the largest security threat in Afghanistan and has frequently targeted Shiite communities.

The Taliban government has pledged to protect religious and ethnic minorities since returning to power in August 2021, but rights monitors say they've done little to make good on that promise.

Afghan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

  2. Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

    Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

  3. Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

    Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

  4. Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

    Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

  5. Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

    Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Recommended
Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman
Hamas official insists Gaza ceasefire must be permanent

Hamas official insists Gaza ceasefire must be permanent
Staff posed as patients during Australian ministers clinic tour

Staff 'posed' as patients during Australian minister's clinic tour
Rains shutter Saudi schools, flood roads

Rains shutter Saudi schools, flood roads
UK confirms first migrants held for Rwanda deportation flights

UK confirms first migrants held for Rwanda deportation flights
Blinken tells Netanyahu US still opposes Rafah operation

Blinken tells Netanyahu US still opposes Rafah operation
Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant

Israeli PM under pressure over feared ICC arrest warrant
WORLD Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine on Wednesday presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its foreign ministry.
ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿